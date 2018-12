European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker attends a news conference after a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium December 14, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said on Wednesday that a disorderly Brexit would be an “absolute catastrophe”.

“The risks of a disorderly exit of Great Britain from the European Union are clear. It would be an absolute catastrophe,” he told reporters in Brussels.

He added that the Commission was trying to prevent this from happening. “But you need two to perform a decent tango,” he said.