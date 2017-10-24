FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU's Juncker says EU will reach a fair Brexit deal with Britain
October 24, 2017 / 7:46 AM / in 17 hours

EU's Juncker says EU will reach a fair Brexit deal with Britain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STRASBOURG (Reuters) - The European Commission is not negotiating with London in a hostile way and assumes that the EU and Britain will reach a fair deal on Brexit, its president said on Tuesday.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker speaks during a news conference at a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium October 20, 2017. REUTERS/Dario Pignatelli

“I would like to say that the Commission is not negotiating in a hostile mood. We want a deal. Those who don’t want a deal - the ‘no-dealers’ - they have no friends in the Commission. We want a fair deal,” Jean-Claude Juncker told the European Parliament.

“We will have a fair deal with Britain. The no deal is not our working assumption,” he continued.

Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek

