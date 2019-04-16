EU's Juncker says up to the UK when to leave

FILE PHOTO: European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker holds a news conference after an extraordinary European Union leaders summit to discuss Brexit, in Brussels, Belgium April 11, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman

STRASBOURG (Reuters) - It’s up to Britain when it chooses to exit the European Union, the bloc’s chief executive said on Tuesday, adding that it was not his working assumption that Brexit could be reversed or extended beyond a new Oct. 31 deadline.

The EU is on a break from Brexit and will focus on other policy matters, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said in a speech on last week’s Brexit summit to a plenary of the European Parliament in Strasbourg.