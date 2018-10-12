Juncker: a Brexit deal must be found

PARIS (Reuters) - European Commission Chief Jean-Claude Juncker said on Friday it was possible to strike a Brexit deal between next week’s European summit in Brussels and a possible summit in November, but that the Irish issue remained the trickiest one.

FILE PHOTO: European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker arrives for the informal meeting of European Union leaders in Salzburg, Austria, September 20, 2018. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner/File Photo

“Those who place all their bets on the scenario of a no-deal are wrong: we will have to find a deal. And I think we will find it,” he told Le Monde newspaper in an interview.

“The Irish issue is obviously extra difficult. It’s true we are not where we should be to strike a deal,” Juncker said.

“In any case, if Ireland finds itself in a situation where it can’t accept the solutions put forward, we won’t conclude: ‘Ireland First’,” he said, without elaborating.