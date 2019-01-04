Juncker plans to 'listen' to UK's May on Friday

FILE PHOTO: European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker attends a news conference after a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium December 14, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker will listen to British Prime Minister Theresa May give an update on Britain’s Brexit plans on Friday, a spokeswoman for the EU executive said.

Saying that the two planned to speak by telephone later on Friday, Mina Andreeva said she expected the call to form part of May’s recent “outreach” to brief European leaders “on the latest state of play and the situation in the UK”.

“The president is of course always open to listen to the prime minister so that’s what he will do for sure,” she added.

On Thursday, the Commission said there were no plans for further meetings with British Brexit negotiators following a summit on Dec. 14. At that meeting, fellow EU leaders told May that they would not renegotiate a withdrawal treaty for which she has failed to secure parliamentary approval in London.

Even if no deal is agreed, Britain is due to leave the European Union on March 29. It is unclear what the government may do if parliament fails to ratify the treaty.