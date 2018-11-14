Juncker recommends EU Brexit summit citing 'decisive progress'

EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker attends a news conference at the Finnish Prime Minister's official residence Kesaranta in Helsinki, Finland November 8, 2018. Lehtikuva/Vesa Moilanen/via REUTERS/File Photo

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said on Wednesday he has recommended that the European Union hold a summit with Britain after the British government endorsed a draft Brexit agreement.

“I have just sent a letter recommending...that decisive progress has been made in the negotiations on the orderly withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the European Union,” Juncker said on Twitter, setting the stage for the summit this month.