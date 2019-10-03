World News
October 3, 2019 / 4:59 PM / Updated an hour ago

Problems in Britain's latest Brexit proposal: EU's Juncker

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker attends the conference Communication Connecting Europe and Asia, in Brussels, Belgium September 27, 2019. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on Thursday pointed to a number of problematic issues in Britain’s latest Brexit proposal, saying that more discussions were needed.

“Accepting such a proposal would not meet all the objectives of the backstop: preventing a hard border, preserving North-South cooperation and the all-island economy, and protecting the EU’s Single Market and Ireland’s place in it,” the Commission said in a statement.

The comments came after Juncker’s phone call with Irish Premier Leo Varadkar.

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Robin Emmott

