Problems in Britain's latest Brexit proposal: EU's Juncker

FILE PHOTO: European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker attends the conference Communication Connecting Europe and Asia, in Brussels, Belgium September 27, 2019. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on Thursday pointed to a number of problematic issues in Britain’s latest Brexit proposal, saying that more discussions were needed.

“Accepting such a proposal would not meet all the objectives of the backstop: preventing a hard border, preserving North-South cooperation and the all-island economy, and protecting the EU’s Single Market and Ireland’s place in it,” the Commission said in a statement.

The comments came after Juncker’s phone call with Irish Premier Leo Varadkar.