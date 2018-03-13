FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 13, 2018

Time to turn Brexit speeches into treaties: EU's Juncker

STRASBOURG (Reuters) - Speeches made about the future relationship between Britain and the European Union needed to be translated into treaties and agreements as soon as possible, EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said on Tuesday.

President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker delivers a speech during the traditional St.Matthew's Day banquet (Matthiae-Mahlzeit) in the City Hall in Hamburg, Germany March 2, 2018. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

“It is obvious that we need further clarity from the UK if we are to reach an understanding on our future relationship,” Juncker told a plenary session of the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

“As the clock counts down, with one year to go, it is now time to translate speeches into treaties, to turn commitments into agreements,” he added.

