FILE PHOTO: Austria's Chancellor Sebastian Kurz attends a news conference after a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium December 14, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

BERLIN (Reuters) - If a deal on Britain’s departure from the European Union fails to get through the British parliament, the EU and Britain would need to sound out other options such as extending the Brexit deadline beyond March 29, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said.

Speaking on Wednesday, he said it was, however, still too soon to think about such scenario.