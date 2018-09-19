FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 19, 2018 / 5:01 PM / Updated an hour ago

Austrian EU presidency proposes special Brexit summit in November

1 Min Read

SALZBURG, Austria (Reuters) - Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Wednesday he would propose holding an extraordinary summit in November in the hope of finding a Brexit deal by then.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz talks to the media as he arrives for the informal meeting of European Union leaders ahead of the EU summit, in Salzburg, Austria, September 19, 2018. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

“We are striving to make a compromise possible. (EU Brexit negotiator) Michel Barnier is doing well, he has our full support. He has taken a step toward the British. Now we expect a willingness to compromise from the British, hopefully to bring about a deal,” Kurz, whose country hold the EU’s rotating presidency, said before a meeting of EU leaders.

“We will propose today an extraordinary summit in November and if the member states support this, it will happen. Hopefully by then we will reach an agreement with Great Britain,” he said.

Reporting by Francois Murphy, editing by Robin Emmott

