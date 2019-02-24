Austria's Kurz says best to delay Brexit if UK MPs don't back it by start of March

FILE PHOTO: Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz speaks at a news conference in Seoul, South Korea, February 14, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Pool/File Photo

SHARM EL-SHEIKH (EGYPT) (Reuters) - Austria’s Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Sunday that it would be better to postpone Britain’s departure from the European Union if British lawmakers failed to back at the beginning of March the Brexit deal negotiated with Brussels.

“If there is at the beginning of March no support for the deal we have, then I think it would be good to postpone the Brexit,” Kurz told reporters on his arrival to a summit of EU and Arab League leaders in the Egyptian resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh.

British Prime Minister Theresa May on Sunday promised to offer UK lawmakers a vote on her Brexit deal by March 12 in the latest delay in her bid to win approval for a plan to ensure Britain’s orderly departure from the European Union on March 29.