Junior UK Brexit minister says changing leader would be futile distraction

LONDON (Reuters) - Junior British Brexit minister Kwasi Kwarteng told the BBC on Sunday that toppling Theresa May as leader of the Conservative Party would be a futile distraction.
“Having a new leader is not going to reopen the negotiations, nor will it change the parliamentary arithmetic, so it is a futile distraction,” said Kwarteng, who was appointed by May last week after his predecessor resigned in protest at her Brexit plans.
