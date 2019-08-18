UK minister dismisses 'scaremongering' over leaked Brexit report

FILE PHOTO: Newly appointed Britain's Minister of State at the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, Kwasi Kwarteng, is seen outside Downing Street in London, Britain July 25, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - British energy minister Kwasi Kwarteng on Sunday dismissed concerns over potential food, fuel and drug shortages in the event of a no-deal Brexit as scaremongering.

“I think there’s a lot of scaremongering around and a lot of people are playing into ‘Project Fear’ ... we’ve got to prepare for no deal,” Kwarteng told Sky News when asked about leaked government documents outlining the potential shortages.

“We will be fully prepared to leave without a deal on October 31.”