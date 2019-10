FILE PHOTO: Britain's Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks during the Labour party annual conference in Brighton, Britain September 24, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s main opposition Labour Party has instructed its lawmakers to abstain in a vote later on Monday on the government’s attempt to hold an early election, according to an internal party document.

The document, seen by Reuters, told lawmakers: “We will abstain on this motion, colleagues who wish may oppose this item.”