Britain's Labour Party had 'constructive' Brexit talks with PM May

FILE PHOTO: Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks to the media in London, Britain March 15, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s opposition Labour Party said on Wednesday it had had constructive discussions with Prime Minister Theresa May on breaking the Brexit deadlock.

“We have had constructive exploratory discussions about how to break the Brexit deadlock,” a Labour Party spokesman said. “We have agreed a programme of work between our teams to explore the scope for agreement.”

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn met May along with Labour’s Brexit spokesman Keir Starmer, the party’s business spokeswoman Rebecca Long-Bailey and Labour chief whip Nick Brown.

May’s de-facto deputy David Lidington also attended along with Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay and Conservative chief whip Julian Smith.

A planning meeting is due tonight in parliament and technical discussions between the two teams will take place throughout tomorrow.