Britain's Labour leader tells May: rule out no-deal before we talk

FILE PHOTO: Jeremy Corbyn, Leader of the Labour Party, talks during a no confidence debate after Parliament rejected Theresa May's Brexit deal, in London, Britain, January 16, 2019. UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS

HASTINGS, England (Reuters) - British opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn confirmed on Thursday he would only hold talks with Prime Minister Theresa May about Brexit if she ruled out a no-deal exit.

“She seems to be prepared to send the country hurtling towards a cliff edge,” Corbyn said in a speech in the southern English coastal town of Hastings. “To get a deal that can command a majority in parliament, Theresa May has to ditch the red lines and get serious about proposals for the future.”

He added: “The government confirmed that she would not take no-deal off the table. So I say to the prime minister again: I am quite happy to talk, but the starting point for any talks about Brexit must be that the threat of a disastrous no-deal outcome is ruled out, taken off the table.”