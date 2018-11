FILE PHOTO: Jeremy Corbyn, leader of the Labour Party, speaks at the Confederation of British Industry's (CBI) annual conference in London, Britain, November 19, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

(Reuters) - British opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn would "relish a head-to-head debate" with Prime Minister Theresa May "about her botched Brexit deal", a spokesman said, Sky News reported bit.ly/2PVkr46 late on Sunday.

Corbyn’s spokesman gave the response after The Daily Telegraph reported that May would demand a debate on TV debate with Corbyn as she begins her campaign to win Commons vote on the deal.