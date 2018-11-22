May's Brexit deal is the worst of all worlds, Labour's Corbyn says

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal is the worst of all worlds, opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Thursday after the publication of the political declaration on the framework for future relations with the European Union.

“These 26 pages are a testament to the failure of the (Conservatives’) bungled negotiations. Nineteen extra pages but nothing has changed,” Corbyn said in parliament, saying it fell short of his party’s tests to support the deal.

“It represents the worst of all worlds: no say over the rules that will continue to apply and no certainty for the future.”