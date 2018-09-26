UK Labour Party's Corbyn to say will vote against PM May's Brexit deal as it stands

LIVERPOOL, England (Reuters) - Britain’s opposition Labour Party will vote against a Brexit deal based on Prime Minister Theresa May’s so-called Chequers proposals as it stands and opposes leaving the bloc without a deal, leader Jeremy Corbyn will say on Wednesday.

“As it stands, Labour will vote against the Chequers plan or whatever is left of it and oppose leaving the EU with no deal,” Corbyn will say, according to the text of his speech to his party’s conference.

He will say to May: “If you deliver a deal that includes a customs union and no hard border in Ireland, if you protect jobs, people’s rights at work and environmental standards, then we will support that sensible deal”.