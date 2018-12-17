World News
December 17, 2018

Britain's Labour claims credit for forcing new date for Brexit vote

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s main opposition Labour Party said on Monday Prime Minister Theresa May had only offered a date for a new vote on her Brexit deal because it had threatened to call for a motion of no confidence in her.

“The prime minister has been forced to bring her botched deal back to Parliament under threat of a motion of no confidence in her,” a spokesman said.

“We will not let her cynically run down the clock to create the false choice between her botched deal and no deal. It is disgraceful that a month has been wasted. We were due to vote on 11 December and there can be no further attempts to dodge accountability to parliament.”

