Britain's Labour has no confidence in PM winning Brexit changes: spokesman

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s main opposition Labour Party has no confidence Prime Minister Theresa May can achieve the kind of changes she has promised parliament to win it over to her deal to leave the European Union, a spokesman said on Wednesday.

“We have no confidence that what she’s talking about can be achieved in negotiations with the European Union, let alone in the next couple of weeks,” the spokesman said ahead of a meeting between Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and May.

“Whereas clearly the kind of alternative plan that we have put forward for a sensible negotiated deal ... could win support both in the parliament and in negotiations with the EU.”