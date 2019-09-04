Labour wants no-deal bill implemented before UK election: Reynolds says

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s opposition Labour Party wants a bill blocking a no-deal Brexit to be implemented before there can be an election, junior finance spokesman Jonathan Reynolds said.

“If we are going to make sure we have successfully taken no-deal away from where we might end up that has to be implemented in full - and if we didn’t do that the risk would clearly be that the prime minister would simply be in charge of the process and get to that position by default,” Reynolds told BBC TV.