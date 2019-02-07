World News
February 7, 2019 / 7:22 AM / Updated an hour ago

Factbox: UK opposition Labour Party sets terms for backing May on Brexit

1 Min Read

Britain's opposition Labour Party leader, Jeremy Corbyn, speaks during PMQ session in Parliament, in London, Britain, January 30, 2019. UK Parliament/Mark Duffy/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn has written to Prime Minister Theresa May, offering to support her Brexit deal if she makes five legally binding commitments – including joining a customs union.

Below are Labour’s five demands for supporting her deal:

- A permanent customs union. This would include a say in future trade deals

- Close alignment with the EU’s single market. This would be underpinned by shared institutions and obligations

- A pledge to keep workers’ rights in line with those in the EU

- Commitments on participation in EU agencies and funding programs, including in areas such as the environment, education, and industrial regulation

- Agreements on the detail of future security arrangements, including access to the European Arrest Warrant

Reporting By Andrew MacAskill; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below