Factbox: UK opposition Labour Party sets terms for backing May on Brexit

Britain's opposition Labour Party leader, Jeremy Corbyn, speaks during PMQ session in Parliament, in London, Britain, January 30, 2019. UK Parliament/Mark Duffy/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn has written to Prime Minister Theresa May, offering to support her Brexit deal if she makes five legally binding commitments – including joining a customs union.

Below are Labour’s five demands for supporting her deal:

- A permanent customs union. This would include a say in future trade deals

- Close alignment with the EU’s single market. This would be underpinned by shared institutions and obligations

- A pledge to keep workers’ rights in line with those in the EU

- Commitments on participation in EU agencies and funding programs, including in areas such as the environment, education, and industrial regulation

- Agreements on the detail of future security arrangements, including access to the European Arrest Warrant