Bid to force Britain's Labour to immediately back remaining in EU fails

BRIGHTON, England (Reuters) - Members of Britain’s Labour Party voted against deciding to immediately campaign to stay in the European Union, a boost to leader Jeremy Corbyn who wants to first secure a national election and then determine Labour’s stance.

In a show of hands, members at the party’s annual conference voted against a motion brought by EU supporters to force the party to adopt a so-called “remain” position now before an election and possible second referendum.

Corbyn has been under pressure to back staying in the EU, but the Labour leader has argued it is more important to unite a party split over Brexit before deciding which way to campaign - either to leave with a deal or to remain in the bloc.