UK government says lawmakers will have access to legal analysis of Brexit agreement

LONDON (Reuters) - British lawmakers should have access to legal analysis of any EU withdrawal agreement before being asked to vote to approve it, Cabinet Office minister David Lidington said on Tuesday.

The opposition Labour Party is seeking to force the government to publish its legal advice on leaving the European Union, including on how the deal will handle the sensitive issue of the Irish border.

“If and when, I hope when, a withdrawal agreement comes forward for debate in parliament ... members should have access not only to an economic and political analysis of what we are being asked to approve or disapprove but also to detailed legal analysis of the meaning and the implications of the agreement,” Lidington told parliament.

Lidington also said that the Attorney General would be prepared to make a statement to parliament and take questions from lawmakers.