UK government ready to hold more Brexit talks with opposition Labour this weekend

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May’s government is ready to hold more discussions with the opposition Labour party this weekend over Brexit, a spokesman for May’s office said on Friday.

“We have made serious proposals in talks this week and are prepared to pursue changes to the Political Declaration in order to deliver a deal that is acceptable to both sides,” he added in a statement.

“We are ready to hold further detailed discussions this weekend in order to seek any such changes in the run-up to European Council on Wednesday. The government is determined to work constructively to deliver the Brexit people voted for, and avoid participation in the European Parliamentary elections.”