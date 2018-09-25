'No deal' not an option: Britain's Labour to vote on Brexit stance

LIVERPOOL, England (Reuters) - Britain’s Labour will vote on a motion on Tuesday that says the party should oppose a “no deal” Brexit and keep the idea of a second referendum on the table if talks with the European Union fail or any deal is voted down in parliament.

Anti-Brexit badges are bagged up and ready to be handed out at the annual Labour Party Conference in Liverpool, Britain, September 23, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble

At the opposition party’s annual conference in the northern city of Liverpool, the motion also said Labour should first press for a new election if parliament votes down Prime Minister Theresa May’s deal or the Brexit talks end in a no deal.

“In these circumstances, the best outcome for the country is an immediate general election that can sweep the Tories (Conservatives) from power,” the published motion said.

“If we cannot get a general election Labour must support all options remaining on the table, including campaigning for a public vote.”