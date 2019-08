FILE PHOTO: Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn leaves his home in London, Britain August 27, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - The leader of the opposition Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn has written to Queen Elizabeth to express grave concern about Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s plan to suspend parliament until Oct. 14th, a party source said on Wednesday.

Corbyn also requested a meeting with the Queen.

Another smaller opposition party, the anti-Brexit Liberal Democrats, said they had also written to the Queen to express their concerns.