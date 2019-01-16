World News
January 16, 2019 / 11:04 AM / Updated an hour ago

71 UK opposition Labour lawmakers urge party to back second Brexit referendum: Sky

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Britain's opposition Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn appears on the BBC's Andrew Marr Show, in London, Britain January 13, 2019. Jeff Overs/BBC/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - A group of 71 opposition Labour lawmakers have urged their leader Jeremy Corbyn in a new letter to swing behind a second referendum on remaining part of the European Union, Sky News reported.

May’s Brexit deal suffered a crushing defeat in parliament on Tuesday, raising the prospect of the government seeking a different plan, leaving the EU with no deal at all or even a second referendum.

Labour’s position is to push for a general election as a first preference, but to maintain the possibility of a second referendum if this does not happen.

Labour has 256 lawmakers.

Reporting By Andrew MacAskill; editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
