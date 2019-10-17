UK Labour lawmakers will support referendum on PM Johnson's Brexit deal

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and main opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn head the procession of members of parliament through the Central Lobby toward the House of Lords to listen to the Queen's Speech during the State Opening of Parliament in the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain October 14, 2019. Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s opposition Labour Party is likely to vote for a second referendum if it is added to any deal proposed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday, a party source said.

The government intends to call lawmakers to a special sitting of the House of Commons on Saturday in the hope of getting the outlines of a new Brexit deal approved.

The source said they were keeping their options open because it is not clear what Johnson may ask parliament to vote on.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, who voted against membership in 1975 and gave only reluctant backing to the 2016 campaign to remain in the EU, has previously only signaled lukewarm backing for another referendum.

Saturday’s sitting will take place against the backdrop of a large march in favor of a second referendum through central London.