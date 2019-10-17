UK Labour leader supports referendum on PM Johnson's Brexit deal

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and main opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn head the procession of members of parliament through the Central Lobby toward the House of Lords to listen to the Queen's Speech during the State Opening of Parliament in the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain October 14, 2019. Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said Prime Minister Boris Johnson had agreed a worse Brexit deal than his predecessor Theresa May, which was overwhelmingly rejected by parliament, after Britain and the EU agreed an amended agreement.

Labour is likely to vote for a second referendum if it is added to any deal proposed by Johnson, a party source said, although it was keeping its options open until it knew exactly what Johnson would ask parliament to vote on.

The government intends to call lawmakers to a special sitting of the House of Commons on Saturday in the hope of getting the outlines of a new Brexit deal approved.

“From what we know, it seems the Prime Minister has negotiated an even worse deal than Theresa May’s, which was overwhelmingly rejected,” Corbyn said.

“This sell-out deal won’t bring the country together and should be rejected. The best way to get Brexit sorted is to give the people the final say in a public vote.”

Corbyn, who voted against Britain joining the EU back in 1975 and gave only reluctant backing to the “remain” campaign in the 2016 referendum, has previously only signaled lukewarm backing for another referendum.

Saturday’s sitting will take place against the backdrop of a large march through central London in favor of a second referendum.