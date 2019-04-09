UK Labour sees no clear shift in May's Brexit position

Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn leaves his home, as Brexit uncertainty continues, in London, Britain April 8, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s opposition Labour Party said it had not yet seen a clear shift in Prime Minister Theresa May’s position after talks with the government on Tuesday aimed at finding a way out the Brexit impasse.

“We had further detailed and wide-ranging talks with cabinet ministers and officials today,” a Labour spokesperson said. “We have yet to see the clear shift in the government’s position that is needed to secure a compromise agreement.”

The two sides have agreed to continue their talks on Thursday, Labour said. Earlier, May’s spokesman called Tuesday’s talks wide-ranging and productive.