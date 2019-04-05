UK Labour Brexit spokesman says he wants talks with PM May to continue

Britain's Labour Party's Shadow Secretary of State for Departing the European Union Keir Starmer is seen outside the Cabinet Office in London, Britain, April 4, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s opposition Labour party wants talks with Prime Minister Theresa May to continue, its Brexit spokesman Keir Starmer said on Friday after Labour urged May to offer genuine changes to her EU withdrawal deal.

“We want the talks to continue and we’ve written in those terms to the government, but we do need change if we’re going to compromise,” Starmer said.

Prisons minister Rory Stewart told the BBC there were “tensions” but there was “quite a lot of life” left in the talks.