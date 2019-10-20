UK opposition Labour's Starmer: Johnson should have sent one letter to EU

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s opposition Labour Party said on Sunday that Prime Minister Boris Johnson was behaving in a childish way by sending two letters to the European Union, one requesting a delay to Brexit and one saying he did not want an extension.

Labour’s Brexit spokesman Keir Starmer the party would put forward amendments to Johnson’s Brexit deal legislation, particularly aimed at closing the “trap door” to no deal Brexit at the end of a transition period in December 2020. He also said an election was inevitable.

“He is being childlike. The law is very clear he should have signed one letter ... If we crash out, because of what he has done with the letters, in 11 days time without a deal he bears personal responsibility for that,” Starmer told BBC television.

Asked if it would end up in court, Starmer said: “I am sure there will be court proceedings.”