Technical Brexit talks will resume between UK government and Labour: PM's spokesman

LONDON (Reuters) - Technical talks between officials from the government and opposition Labour Party on finding a compromise on a Brexit deal will resume later on Monday, a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May said.

In a statement, the spokesman said: “We have been in touch with the opposition today and technical talks between officials will take place this evening.”

A Labour spokesman confirmed the talks would take place.

