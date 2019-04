Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May arrives at church, as Brexit turmoil continues, near High Wycombe, Britain April 7, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

LONDON (Reuters) - A spokeswoman for British Prime Minister Theresa May said she was hopeful that the government would resume formal talks with the opposition Labour Party on Monday to try to find a solution to the Brexit impasse.

The prime minister wants the United Kingdom to have an independent trading policy and both sides will need to compromise in the talks, the spokeswoman said.