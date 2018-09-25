UK's Labour increasingly likely to vote against Brexit deal: Starmer

LIVERPOOL, England (Reuters) - It is increasingly likely Britain’s opposition Labour will vote against any Brexit deal reached by Prime Minister Theresa May, the party’s Brexit spokesman Keir Starmer said on Tuesday.

The Labour Party's Shadow Secretary of State for Departing the European Union Keir Starmer speaks at his party's conference in Liverpool, Britain, September 25, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Starmer also said that if parliament votes down May’s deal, or she fails to reach an agreement, all alternatives must be on the table, including another public vote in which remaining in the EU is an option.

“If Theresa May brings back a deal that does not meet our tests - and that looks increasingly likely - Labour will vote against her deal. No ifs, no buts,” he told Labour’s annual conference.