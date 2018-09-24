FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 24, 2018 / 12:26 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK's Labour says it will vote down a Brexit deal that fails to meet its tests

1 Min Read

LIVERPOOL, England (Reuters) - The Brexit spokesman for Britain’s opposition Labour Party said on Monday his party would vote against any deal Prime Minister Theresa May strikes with the European Union if the agreement failed to meet its tests.

FILE PHOTO: An anti-Brexit demonstrator waves flags outside the Houses of Parliament, in London, Britain, September 10, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Labour has set six tests for supporting any Brexit deal and May might require support from opposition lawmakers to secure parliamentary backing for any agreement as some in her own Conservative Party have said they oppose her current proposals.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper. Writing by Michael Holden. Editing by Andrew MacAskill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
