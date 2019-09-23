Britain's Labour votes in favor of Corbyn's Brexit stance

Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn looks on during the Labour party annual conference in Brighton, Britain September 23, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

BRIGHTON, England (Reuters) - Members of Britain’s Labour Party voted in favor of leader Jeremy Corbyn’s Brexit stance on Monday, backing his bid to hold an election and then decide whether to campaign to remain in or leave the European Union in a new referendum.

In a show of hands, Labour voted in favor of Corbyn’s stance.

But the opposition leader will later face a showdown on another vote, when members will say whether they also back a separate motion for the party to campaign to remain in the EU in that general election.