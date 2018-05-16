British PM May defeats Labour challenge on Brexit customs proposals

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May defeated an attempt by the opposition Labour Party on Wednesday to force her government to reveal details of its two Brexit customs proposals, thwarting efforts to embarrass her divided team.

British Prime Minister Theresa May speaks as she takes part in a news conference with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, after their meeting at 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, May 15, 2018. Matt Dunham/Pool via REUTERS

May’s Conservative Party defeated Labour by 301 to 269 votes, handing the government a victory in a parliament split over the terms of Britain’s divorce from the European Union and their future customs arrangements.