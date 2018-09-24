FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
September 24, 2018 / 7:02 AM / Updated an hour ago

UK's Labour to keep second Brexit vote on table, but only on final deal: McDonnell

1 Min Read

LIVERPOOL, England (Reuters) - Britain’s opposition Labour Party would keep the option for a second vote on any Brexit deal struck with the European Union on the table but it would prefer a national election to sort out the issue, its finance spokesman said on Monday.

Anti-Brexit supporters demonstrate in the centre of the city, as it hosts the annual Labour Party Conference, in Liverpool, Britain, September 23, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble

“We believe general election is the best solution because people can then have a wide-ranging debate and also then choose the team that would then do the negotiations,” John McDonnell told Sky News.

“If we can’t get a general election, we’ve kept the option of People’s Vote on the table and that’s what we’ll go for, but I’d much prefer a general election,” he said, adding a second vote would be on the deal itself rather than leaving the EU because the party would respect the outcome of the 2016 referendum.

Writing by Michael Holden; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.