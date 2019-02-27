UK's opposition Labour to back proposal for public Brexit vote

Britain's Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn leaves the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, February 27, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s opposition Labour Party will put forward or support an amendment in favour of a public vote to prevent a damaging Brexit, the party’s Brexit spokesman said on Wednesday.

British lawmakers voted 323-240 against an opposition Labour Party proposal for a permanent customs union with the EU.

“Disappointed the government has rejected Labour’s alternative Brexit deal,” Keir Starmer said. “That’s why Labour will put forward or support an amendment in favour of a public vote to prevent a damaging Tory Brexit.”