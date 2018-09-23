UK government on verge of collapse: opposition Labour deputy leader

LIVERPOOL, England (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May’s government is on the verge of collapse and there could be another national election soon, the opposition Labour Party’s deputy leader Tom Watson said on Sunday.

Britain's opposition Labour Party Deputy Leader Tom Watson delivers his keynote speech at the Labour Party Conference in Brighton, Britain, September 26, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Watson also said that if members at Labour’s annual conference in Liverpool backed the idea of holding a ‘people’s vote’ second referendum on Brexit, it would be difficult for the party’s leadership to ignore it.

“It seems to me inconceivable that if ... Labour Party conference decides it wants a manifesto pledge on a people’s vote, that we would defy that decision,” he told Sky News.

“This government is on the verge of collapse, we could have another general election basically around Brexit.”