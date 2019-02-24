UK opposition Labour moving closer to backing second Brexit referendum: deputy leader

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn stands next to deputy leader Tom Watson after delivering his speech at the party's conference in Liverpool, Britain, September 26, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s opposition Labour Party is getting closer to supporting a second Brexit referendum, its deputy leader Tom Watson told BBC TV on Sunday.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is under pressure from many of his lawmakers to explicitly support a second referendum when parliament gets an opportunity to vote on the next Brexit steps this week. So far he has only said that all options, including another public vote, should remain on the table.

Asked whether this would be the week Labour comes out in support of a second referendum, Watson said: “It might be ... We are getting closer to that point.”

“We are heading in that direction but there is still more play in the day’s ahead,” he said.