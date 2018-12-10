UK Labour leader Corbyn tells May: Make way for Labour

British opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks during the Party of European Socialists annual meeting in Lisbon, Portugal, December 7, 2018. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Labour Party called on Prime Minister Theresa May to make way for the opposition party if she could not take on board the fundamental changes required to get her deal through parliament.

After May announced she was delaying the vote on her arrangement with the EU, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn told parliament: “The prime minister is trying to buy herself one last chance to save this deal. If she doesn’t take on board the fundamental changes required, then she must make way for those who can.”