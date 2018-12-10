World News
December 10, 2018 / 4:02 PM / Updated an hour ago

UK Labour leader Corbyn tells May: Make way for Labour

1 Min Read

British opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks during the Party of European Socialists annual meeting in Lisbon, Portugal, December 7, 2018. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Labour Party called on Prime Minister Theresa May to make way for the opposition party if she could not take on board the fundamental changes required to get her deal through parliament.

After May announced she was delaying the vote on her arrangement with the EU, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn told parliament: “The prime minister is trying to buy herself one last chance to save this deal. If she doesn’t take on board the fundamental changes required, then she must make way for those who can.”

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.