March 3, 2019 / 10:08 AM / Updated 10 minutes ago

As many as 70 UK opposition Labour lawmakers oppose second Brexit referendum: lawmaker

Labour deputy candidate Caroline Flint arrives at an event to decide the leadership of Britain's Labour Party in London, Britain September 12, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

LONDON (Reuters) - As many as 70 of Britain’s opposition Labour lawmakers oppose holding a second Brexit referendum, Labour lawmaker Caroline Flint said on Sunday.

Earlier this week Labour said it would back a second referendum in order to try to prevent either a ‘no deal’ or Prime Minister Theresa May’s deal.

“I think there are something like 60-70 Labour members of Parliament who feel as strongly as I do against a second referendum,” said Flint, who represents an area of Britain which voted to leave the EU at the 2016 referendum.

