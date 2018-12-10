Britain no longer has 'a functioning government': Labour Party

FILE PHOTO: British opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks during the Party of European Socialists annual meeting in Lisbon, Portugal, December 7, 2018. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s main opposition Labour Party said on Monday the country no longer had “a functioning government” and its plans to leave the European Union should now take center stage in any future talks with the bloc.

“The government has decided Theresa May’s Brexit deal is so disastrous that it has taken the desperate step of delaying its own vote at the eleventh hour,” Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said in a statement.

“We don’t have a functioning government ... Labour’s alternative plan for a jobs first deal must take centre stage in any future talks with Brussels.”