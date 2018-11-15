Britain's Labour Party says PM May has no authority after latest resignation

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s main opposition Labour Party said on Thursday Prime Minister Theresa May had no authority left after her Brexit minister Dominic Raab resigned.

“The Government is falling apart before our eyes as for a second time the Brexit secretary has refused to back the Prime Minister’s Brexit plan,” said Jon Trickett, a member of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn’s senior team.

“This is the twentieth minister to resign from Theresa May’s government in her two year premiership. Theresa May has no authority left and is clearly incapable of delivering a Brexit deal that commands even the support of her Cabinet - let alone parliament and the people of our country.”